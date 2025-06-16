The Dodgers edged the Giants 5–4 in a tense series finale on Father’s Day. But beyond the narrow win, Clayton Kershaw commanded headlines, not just for his return to form, but for a deeply personal milestone. With the rivalry at full boil, Kershaw took the mound in Game 2 and delivered a vintage performance. Kershaw did not pitch in Sunday’s finale. Instead, the veteran ace made news off the field, revealing during the broadcast that he and his wife, Ellen, are expecting their fifth child, a baby girl.

During the game broadcast, Kershaw shared that he and Ellen had held a gender reveal earlier in the day. “We got No. 5 coming,” he said with a smile. “We got another girl. Bookend girls to go with our three boys.” Cheers from fans and congratulations from commentators quickly followed.

Clayton Kershaw reveals on Father’s Day during the Dodgers, Giants game that he and his wife are expecting their 5th child and it’s a girl 🥹 Via @espn pic.twitter.com/0TuJa1Q1S6 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson have been together since high school and married since 2010. They’ve long been known for their charitable work and family-centered values. This new chapter only adds to their remarkable journey off the field.

Back on the field, the Dodgers struck first in the opening inning. Shohei Ohtani, who scored 2 homers in their second game, led off with a single, Freddie Freeman followed with a hit, and Andy Pages smashed a sacrifice fly to put L.A. on the board. Tommy Edman added extra insurance with a solo homer in the second, pushing the lead to 2–0.

Article Continues Below

San Francisco roared back in the fourth. Mike Yastrzemski, Logan Porter, and Christian Koss strung together hits to load the bases. Then Jung Hoo Lee roared in with a two-run triple, vaulting the Giants ahead 3–2. But Los Angeles responded swiftly.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ohtani and Mookie Betts reached base, and Andy Pages crushed a three-run homer off Ryan Walker, swinging the lead to 5–3 and igniting Dodger Stadium. The Giants scored another homer off the Dodgers in the top of the eighth but they weren't able to recover.

With the win, Los Angeles expanded its lead in the NL West and gained more momentum heading into a tough stretch. Kershaw, now within 12 strikeouts of the 3,000-K milestone, continues to balance elite-level pitching with growing responsibilities at home.

It was a day to celebrate, for the team, for the fans, and especially for the Kershaw family. With emotions running high and October baseball approaching, will Kershaw’s final stretch this season turn into the most memorable of his Hall of Fame career?