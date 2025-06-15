The Los Angeles Dodgers are having a strong season so far in 2025, but they could have even more reinforcements coming their way as they get ready to make a playoff push and defend their World Series title.

At the moment, the Dodgers lead the NL West with a 42-29 record despite injuries to a number of their pitchers. While they navigate some of those injuries, they are still waiting on Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani is making progress in his rehab and recovery, and has started throwing live batting practice as he continues to ramp up. However, his return may still be quite a ways away, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Dodgers are encouraged, and awfully tempted, but aren't planning to use Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher until after the All-Star break,” Nightengale reported.

Ohtani was once one of the best pitchers in all of baseball during his time with the Los Angeles Angels, so the Dodgers will be eagerly awaiting his return. He has still been impacting the game at the plate while recovering from the injury, but being able to pitch maximizes his immense value.

Article Continues Below

The reigning NL MVP still hasn't pitched for the Dodgers in his career since signing there before the 2024 season, but he has been unquestionably one of the two best hitters in baseball during that time. During his incredible 2024 campaign, the Japanese superstar crushed 54 home runs to go with 130 RBIs while stealing 59 bags.

He isn't quite on the same pace this year, but he is still one of the biggest bats in the world. In 69 games this season, the 30-year old has 25 home runs to lead the National League to go along with 41 RBIs.

Ohtani is heating up at the right time for the Dodgers and is coming off of a monster game on Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants. He smashed a pair of home runs to give him 250 for his career, and also walked twice on his way to scoring three runs.

Whenever Ohtani returns to the mound for the Dodgers, it will be a huge bonus for them. However, he is still giving them plenty of elite production with the bat day in and day out.