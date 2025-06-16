The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Blake Snell since early April after he was originally placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Since then, he was put on the 60-day IL in May after experiencing a setback during a bullpen session. Now, it sounds like Snell is finally making a move toward a return to the mound.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old starting pitcher is throwing another bullpen session on Monday, according to David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports. Blake Snell has been ramping up lately, as he's been having bullpen sessions periodically over the last week.

“Blake Snell throwing another bullpen session right now.”

This is a good sign for Snell and the Dodgers. His expected return date is currently unknown. His earliest return date was June 5. However, we're well past that now, and there is a belief he is still several weeks away from fully returning to the rotation.

He played in two games for the Dodgers before sustaining the shoulder injury. In those two games, Blake Snell owns a 2.00 ERA and 2.000 WHIP while recording four strikeouts through nine innings pitched. He looked solid before the injury, and all signs point toward Snell returning the form once he's given the green light to return to action.

The 2025 season is the first of Snell's five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers. Los Angeles signed him in the offseason after he played just one year with the San Francisco Giants. The organization hopes the two-time Cy Young Award winner can provide a major spark to an already loaded rotation.

Luckily for L.A., the Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound on Monday. So, the team can be patient with Snell and allow him to make a full recovery without having to rush him back. Due to the timeline of the injury, Blake Snell has a chance to return before the All-Star break in mid-July. But the team will be the one who makes the final decision.