It's here, Los Angeles Dodgers fans, it's finally here: Shohei Ohtani is returning to the mound for the first time in blue and white.

That's right, while the Japanese-born slugger was still a dominant enough offensive player to earn NL MVP last year, his real value comes as a two-way player, with a unique ability to be as impactful throwing the ball as he is hitting it.

Discussing how it feels to see his best player return to his two-way glory after almost two seasons on the mend, Dave Roberts took a page from an Orange County legend, noting that when Ohtani takes the mound for his first pitch in a Dodgers uniform in front of his home crowd, Elysian Park is going to be “bananas.”

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a solo home-run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
The big change Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani declined before first 2025 pitching startBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Dodgers’ Blake Snell takes another step toward injury returnBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, left, celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home-run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani to make two-way history not seen since 1953Russell Steinberg ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) scores during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter reports to federal prisonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) works with Los Angeles Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness (87) during a spring training bullpen session at Camelback Ranch.
Shohei Ohtani’s pitching return sees insane 71% ticket prices jumpRussell Steinberg ·
Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) throws live batting practice prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers pitching return jacks up ticket pricesColin Loughran ·

“It's very exciting. I think that for me, I'm still a baseball fan first. I really am,” Roberts declared via Bobby Sheridan. “The anticipation here for the game is, man, it's going to be bananas when it happens. There's been a lot of anticipation. I think we've done it the right way as far as kind of our process.”

When, you may wonder, was the last time Ohtani pitched in a professional game? Well, that would be August of 2023, when the then-Los Angeles Angels player went 1.1 innings on the 23rd before leaving the game with arm fatigue. Eventually diagnosed with a UCL tear, Ohtani underwent surgery to fix the issue and has been slowly working back from the injury ever since, including multiple sessions of batting practice and simulated innings to get ready for a return while still hitting every day.

How long will Ohtani play in his first game back against the San Diego Padres? Will he help to ease LA's major issues at the mound, eating up some much-needed innings to preserve Roberts' bullpen, or will he only last a few innings, with fans noting that his path back to prominence may take longer than some fans likely hope? Fans will find out soon enough.