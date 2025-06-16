The Los Angeles Dodgers were already one of the hottest tickets in the sport with Shohei Ohtani slugging home runs, but those seats will be in even greater demand when the three-time MVP toes the rubber for the first time since 2023 on Monday night.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that ticket prices have skyrocketed in anticipation of Ohtani’s return to the mound. Even though manager Dave Roberts only expects him to throw only one or two innings as an opener, Dodgers fans are ready to see a preview of what his full abilities could bring to Chavez Ravine.

“Just how excited are Dodgers fans to see Shohei Ohtani make his Dodgers debut tonight on the mound?,” Nightingale tweeted. “Ticket prices have spiked by 174% since the announcement that Ohtani will be opener and pitch 1 or 2 innings, per @TickPick. The get-in price is $140 compared to $51 on Friday.”

Ohtani has not pitched since 2023 and has been recovering from a UCL tear in his right elbow. When he was able to pitch, the Oshu native was one of the game’s most commanding arms.

He holds a career 3.01 ERA and was fourth in Cy Young voting in 2022 after posting a 2.33 ERA across 166 innings of work. That same season, Ohtani ranked in the 94th percentile in K%, the 84th percentile in Hard Hit%, and the 100th percentile in Breaking Run Value.

“He's ready to pitch in a major league game,” Roberts told reporters after his team's 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. “He let us know that.”

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series without Ohtani’s two-way status, but LA’s 2025 rotation has already been impacted by a number of injuries. Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow have all missed significant time already, and it is not clear if they will be themselves upon their return.

Ohtani’s availability will help potentially sellout Dodger Stadium tonight, but his presence on the mound could become a necessity more than a luxury if LA’s injury woes continue to plague their rotation as the summer heats up.