The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t just bring their bats to Monday night’s showdown with the San Diego Padres — they brought fire. A brewing Padres rivalry boiled over when outfielder Andy Pages was drilled by a fastball from Dylan Cease, sparking tension and immediate reactions from both dugouts.

From the start, this game carried weight. It marked Shohei Ohtani’s debut on the mound for the Dodgers and his first time taking the mound since August of 2023, pitching the first inning as an opener before Ben Casparius took over. With the team leading the NL West at 43–29 and the Padres just behind at 39–31, the stakes were high in what could be a key postseason measuring stick.

But it was the fourth inning that flipped the mood. Up 3–0, Cease delivered a high fastball that struck Pages, the 24-year-old Dodgers breakout star, who entered the night with a .281 average, 13 homers, and 46 RBIs. Pages immediately turned to confront Cease, and the umpires moved in to prevent escalation.

@DodgersNation shared the clip via X, formerly known as Twitter, using footage from SportsNet LA, with the following caption with a video of a visibly unhappy Pages.

“Andy Pages had words for Dylan Cease after getting hit by a pitch in the 4th inning. Dodgers vs. Padres getting scrappy.”

The clip quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions, some felt Pages overreacted, while others praised his fire and the raw intensity of the Padres rivalry.

This rivalry has a history of getting chippy. Previous clashes between these two NL West contenders have often turned chaotic, and the added spotlight of Ohtani’s pitching debut in the Dodger Blue only intensified the atmosphere.

Pages continues to solidify his role as a key piece of the Dodgers’ future. Beyond his bat, his edge and leadership have sparked the clubhouse — and Monday night was no exception. His reaction lit up Dodger Stadium, and it may have sparked the offense too.

Though Cease ranks among the league’s best in strikeouts (10th), his control has been inconsistent. This pitch, intentional or not, fueled a Los Angeles rally. The Dodgers currently hold a 6-3 lead over the Padres headed into the top of the eighth inning.

With playoff implications and emotions running high, this game could be a pivotal point in the 2025 season. The next time these teams meet, expect more than just baseball, expect another heated chapter in a rivalry that refuses to cool off.