Shohei Ohtani is a two-way superstar. However, Ohtani has yet to throw a single pitch as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big league game. The Dodgers believe Ohtani could return to the mound in May, though. He is continuing to take steps forward in reference to the pitching element of his game.

“#Dodgers Shohei Ohtani threw a ‘light' bullpen session on Thursday. In the outfield now getting ready to throw a fuller bullpen session before today's game,” Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Shohei Ohtani preparing to pitch at MLB level once again

It remains to be seen exactly when Ohtani will pitch at the big league level again. Most pitchers returning from surgery would go to the minor leagues and appear in multiple rehab starts before joining the MLB club. Shohei Ohtani, of course, happens to be the Dodgers designated hitter as well, though.

Ohtani likely won't appear in rehab games. He can get in some simulated games in the bullpen or even during practice with the Dodgers. For now, he is focused on building up strength in bullpens.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior provided an update from Ohtani's bullpen on Saturday, via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

“Shohei Ohtani threw a 26-pitch bullpen today. Mark Prior said he mixed in a couple splitters, too, the first time he’s done that since resuming his throwing program after spring training,” Harris wrote on X.

Ohtani and the Dodgers are off to a strong start in 2025. Once Shohei returns to pitching, though, the team will become even more dangerous. Ohtani features an ace-caliber ceiling as a pitcher in addition to being an elite offensive presence in the lineup.

Updates will continue to be provided on Ohtani's pitching progression as they are made available.