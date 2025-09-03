The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the first game of a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. They came into Tuesday's game with high hopes because of the pitching matchup. But the Dodgers have scratched Shohei Ohtani from the pitching role on Wednesday, per multiple reports. But it could lead to a matchup against Paul Skenes.

Shohei Ohtani was initially listed as tonight's Dodgers starting pitcher, but now he's listed as the DH instead If the Dodgers are simply pushing him off a day, he would be lined up to face Paul Skenes tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/dVsOWXy4uM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ohtani is still ramping up as he recovers from a UCL injury that knocked him off the mound for all of 2024. His most recent appearance was five innings, his longest with the Dodgers. But now, they have scratched him from the pitching role. He will still DH, which is promising on the injury front.

The Pirates have Braxton Ashcraft on the mound Wednesday afternoon against Emmet Sheehan, who will get the spot start. In Sheehan's last appearance with the Dodgers, he threw seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball against the Cincinnati Reds. They need a big start to avoid a series loss to the Pirates amid a division race.

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers may get Ohtani back on the hill as soon as Thursday if they are trying to set up the historic matchup. If they are not, Skenes will go against multi-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell instead. Despite their 2024 championship and solid 2025 so far, LA has had issues keeping pitchers healthy. They hope Ohtani does not join that group.

Ohtani hit a home run ball 120 miles per hour on Tuesday night, the hardest hit ball in Dodgers' history. He will be leading off as the designated hitter on Wednesday, which could lead to more history. But nothing would get the eyeballs that an Ohtani vs Skenes pitching matchup would bring.

The Dodgers and Pirates finish their three-game set on Thursday at 3:40 p.m. Pacific. Skenes will be on the hill, but will Ohtani join him?