May 25, 2025 at 10:16 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers teased a potential Shohei Ohtani pitching sighting before Sunday's contest. Ohtani instead smoked a Kodai Senga pitch for his latest home run. This time against the New York Mets.

Ohtani blasted a 95 mph four-seam fastball that sailed to the upper deck. The left-handed batter sent the ball flying while two pitches in.

Shohei Ohtani just woke up. It's a laser beam of a leadoff homer against Kodai Senga. Good evening, everyone. pic.twitter.com/IMoxTJf5NV — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 25, 2025

That rip became Ohtani's 18th home run of the 2025 season. Plus placed the Dodgers up early 1-0 on the Mets at Citi Field. New York, however, ultimately took the 3-1 victory.

The Dodgers and Dave Roberts spent pregame showing signs of using Ohtani for another reason. They allowed Ohtani to take part in a live bullpen session.

“Some fist bumps for Shohei Ohtani after his simulated inning. Threw 23 pitches, got a pair of strikeouts, issued a walk and allowed a double to Hyeseong Kim (who grounded to the mound his first at-bat),” said Dodgers insider for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya while on X.

But the Mets saw the dominating hitter version of Ohtani. And witnessed that version right off the bat.

How Kodai Senga fared after Shohei Ohtani early Dodgers HR

Meanwhile, did Senga redeem himself after Ohtani's first inning rip? Mets reporter for northjersey.com Andrew Tredinnick posted the final stat lines for the right-handed pitcher.

“Kodai Senga's final line versus the Dodgers: 5.1 innings pitched, five hits, one error, 4 base on balls, 5 strikeouts, 101 pitches,” Tredinnick shared on X. “The lone damage against Senga was a leadoff home run by Shohei Ohtani.”

Senga still managed to keep the Dodgers at bay.

“He managed to scatter another four hits and four walks to keep his ERA at 1.46,” Tredinnick said.

Ohtani, meanwhile, became the lone Dodgers hitter to send the ball over the outfield wall. He struck out swinging in his second at-bat. He later flied out to center field — with Senga throwing heat at him.

Freddie Freeman led L.A. by smacking two hits. Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy all hit the ball once. The Dodgers are now 32-21 overall and will face the Cleveland Guardians on Memorial Day.