The Los Angeles Dodgers have been far from a perfect baseball team this year. Even with continued greatness from their future Hall of Famers, they have lost five of their last eight games. Shohei Ohtani is putting together another excellent season at the plate for the Dodgers, but has not made his pitching debut yet. Dave Roberts provided an update that won't make fans happy on Sunday.

“Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will now throw his simulated game on Tuesday in San Diego,” David Vassegh of AM 570 reported.

Ohtani threw live batting practice at Citi Field when the Dodgers played the Mets in late May. Reports surfaced that things went well, and there were no reports about his elbow flaring up. Ohtani is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had in September 2023. Since then, he has signed a $700 million contract, won an MVP as a designated hitter, and won the World Series.

The Dodgers have dealt with a cavalcade of pitching injuries in the past two years. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki have all missed time this year. If Ohtani could come back and just make a few starts for Los Angeles, it would be a massive lift for their rotation.

There is no report on why the simulated game was cancelled or when it could be rescheduled. The Dodgers travel to San Diego for three games starting Monday and host the Giants over the weekend. They are only one game above both teams in the National League West standings at 39-27. While things are far from terrible in Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers were expecting more from this lineup.

If Ohtani can pitch this year, it will be an added benefit to one of the best lineups ever assembled. When will he make his pitching debut for the Dodgers?