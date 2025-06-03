Dodgers All-Star Shohei Ohtani tied Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh at the top of Major League Baseball’s home run leaderboard by smashing his 23rd homer of the season. He launched the shot in the bottom of the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. The game was especially meaningful, as it marked a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.

Shohei Ohtani with an absolute MOON SHOT 😱pic.twitter.com/f40a3ldvj9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate against Mets reliever Max Kranick. With two outs and the bases empty, Ohtani connected on an 80.6 mph curveball, sending it 424 feet over the right-field wall.

Just days earlier, Ohtani starred in another marquee matchup. He hit two home runs against the New York Yankees in their World Series rematch, leading the Dodgers to an 8–5 victory. His second homer shattered a 73-year-old Dodgers record previously held by Gil Hodges. That night also made MLB history. Both reigning MVPs, Ohtani and Aaron Judge, homered in the first inning, the first time that’s ever happened. However, Ohtani went hitless in the series finale, where the Yankees claimed the win.

Against the Mets, Francisco Lindor set the tone early. He crushed a leadoff solo home run off Dodgers starter Dustin May, giving New York a 1–0 lead. In the fifth inning, Jeff McNeil singled, followed by a hit from Francisco Álvarez that moved McNeil to second. After Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Brandon Nimmo delivered a key ground-rule double. That hit brought McNeil home and pushed the Mets’ lead to 2–0.

On the American League side, Cal Raleigh has continued his hot streak. On June 1, he hit his 23rd home run of the season, powering the Mariners to a 2–1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Raleigh’s blast was historic. He became the first catcher in MLB history to hit 20 or more home runs before June. His standout week earned him American League Co-Player of the Week honors. He batted .348 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

As the season rolls on, the home run race between Ohtani and Raleigh adds thrilling drama to the MLB landscape. Both players showcase tremendous power and consistency at the plate. With Ohtani defending his crown as the reigning home run champion, fans can expect an electric battle through the summer.