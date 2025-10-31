With their backs against the wall, down 3-2 in Game 6 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going all hands on deck to force a Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays… well almost.

Talking to reporters before Game 6, manager Dave Roberts was asked which of his starting pitchers are available to throw in what could be the final game of the 2025 MLB season, and let it be known that while Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter-only in the first of potentially two games in Toronto, Tyler Glasnow is available out of the bullpen, as reported by LA Times Jack Harris.

“Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani is not part of the Dodgers’ pitching plan today,” Roberts explained via Harris. “Tyler Glasnow will be in the bullpen if needed, but Roberts indicated he would prefer saving him for tomorrow if they can.”

Now, when it comes to Ohtani, holding him out of pitching action is far from a surprise, as, under the current rules, a player can only remain at DH if he begins the game on the mound, effectively eliminating LA's best hitter's arm from relief duty unless the Dodgers get really desperate.

Glasnow's situation is different because he would potentially be the Dodgers' Game 7 starter if the series goes that long, or at least pitch directly behind Blake Snell if he were to get the nod instead. Still, if the Dodgers lose in Game 6, there is no Game 7, making the need for the very best pitching available to be in play for Roberts to avoid elimination. If Yoshinobu Yamamoto can't go nine innings for the third game in a row, it's encouraging to know that Snell could slide in behind him and hold down the fort until Roki Sasaki's number gets called.