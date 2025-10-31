The Los Angeles Dodgers had a 2-1 lead in the World Series after winning an 18-inning marathon, 6-5, over the Toronto Blue Jays. However, they lost the next two games, combining for just three runs over Games 4 and 5. The Dodgers have barely led over these three games, and Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and the Dodgers' pitching have been the most to blame for their 3-2 deficit, and Betts acknowledged he has been bad in a postgame interview with Fox Sports.

“I've been terrible and I wish it was for lack of effort, and I don't have any answers,” Betts told Fox Sports.

Betts has struggled in the World Series, batting just 3 for 23 (.130) over the five games of the series. Yet, he is not the only hitter struggling. Max Muncy has also been unable to find success, hitting just 4 for 20 (.200) in five World Series games with one home run and one RBI. With Betts, he has had plenty of prime opportunities to hit in this series behind Shohei Ohtani on base, but has been unable to deliver.

Article Continues Below

Blake Snell has not pitched well in two starts in the World Series, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in Game 1 and five earned runs on six hits in Game 5. From the outset of Game 5, it looked like it was going to be another long day for Snell, as he allowed back-to-back home runs to Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., putting the Dodgers in an early hole.

Manager Dave Roberts cannot escape the blame, either. His management of the bullpen in Game 3 was not good. After taking Tyler Glasnow out in the middle of the fifth inning, he had Anthony Banda pitch to just one hitter. Justin Wrobleski pitched 1 2/3 innings before Roberts replaced him with Blake Treinen. Roberts threw Jack Dreyer out for one hitter in the seventh before replacing him with Roki Sasaki, who pitched 1 2/3 innings.

Because he used five relievers before the ninth inning even began, it put him at a disadvantage in extra innings. While it did not cost them Game 3, it did have an impact in the other games, as some of his pitchers were unavailable (Emmet Sheehan and Will Klein) or they struggled (Edgardo Henriquez). With Game 6 in Toronto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, Roberts must be more careful with his bullpen management.