On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 6-2 to push their record to an impressive 44-29. The big storyline of this game was the return of Shohei Ohtani to the pitching mound, where he hadn't been since the 2023 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

It wasn't exactly a great pitching debut for Ohtani, who only pitched one inning and gave up two hits and one earned run.

Still, there was plenty of anticipation for the moment inside Dodger Stadium, which evidently trickled out to the television markets as well.

“Monday night's NL West showdown between the Padres
and Dodgers marked the most-watched game in MLBTV history, with viewership eclipsing the previous single-game high by 28%,” reported MLB Communications on X, formerly Twitter.

Shohei Ohtani has long since established himself as the biggest star in the current MLB landscape, thanks in no small part to his large contingent of international fans as well as his growing celebrity in the United States.

A large part of the reason that Ohtani captivated baseball fans in the first place was his ability to be a star both at the plate and on the mound, and Dodgers fans got their first glimpse of him in the latter department on Monday night.

A big moment for the Dodgers

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
Padres ace Dylan Cease scoffs at Andy Pages’ over-the-top reaction to HBPBrayden Haena ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) flips his bat after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Padres’ Manny Machado sends warning to Dodgers ‘superstars’ after controversial HBPJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani sends bold message after first time pitching for teamJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Andy Pages (44) heads to the field for the game against the New York Yankees
Dodgers’ Andy Pages gets heated at Dylan Cease after scary HBPJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) works with Los Angeles Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness (87) during a spring training bullpen session at Camelback Ranch.
Watch Shohei Ohtani’s first pitch in Dodgers uniform vs. PadresZachary Draves ·
San Diego Padres manager Mike Schildt (8) looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.
Padres’ Mike Shildt goes full Ric Flair before Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers pitching debutJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a solo home-run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have dealt with several injuries to their pitching staff so far this year, including offseason acquitions Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, among others.

Still, the team has used its superior depth and talent to cruise to its current standing at first place in the NL West, two games above the San Francisco Giants.

It remains to be seen what approach the Dodgers will take at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. It's possible that the amount of injuries the team has sustained, along with the obvious rust that Ohtani will have to overcome in the pitching department, could motivate them to add one more starting-caliber pitcher to their rotation.

In any case, the Dodgers will resume their series against the Padres on Tuesday evening.