The ‘rivalry' between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres added another chapter Monday night when tempers flared following a 98 mph fastball from Dylan Cease that hit Dodgers' outfielder Andy Pages on the left arm.

The incident occurred in the fourth inning of L.A.'s 6-3 victory, with the Dodgers already leading by one. After getting plunked, Pages glared at Cease, exchanged words, and started yelling from the batter’s box, clearly irritated. The benches didn’t clear, but players from both teams stepped onto the field, ready if things escalated. Fortunately, the moment fizzled without physical confrontation.

Pages, who’s having a breakout season with a .282 average, 13 home runs, and an .806 OPS, later admitted he may have overreacted — but didn’t back down from believing the pitch was intentional.

“I probably shouldn't have reacted like that, but he doesn't miss with a slider on the corner, yet he can miss with a fastball?” Pages said in Spanish, pointing to Cease's precision up to that point. “I reacted on adrenaline,” he added. “What happened, happened. I tried to find a way to apologize.”

The rookie speculated the Padres might’ve been upset with him for potentially relaying signs while on second base earlier in the game, suggesting that could be a motive behind the pitch.

Cease, who had dominated the first three innings with electric velocity and command, was visibly caught off guard by Pages' reaction. “I didn’t understand it,” Cease told reporters postgame. “It’s not going to deter me from throwing inside… It just happens. It’s part of the game.”

Cease allowed five runs in that fateful fourth inning, derailing what had been a promising start. Despite striking out nine over five innings, he was tagged with the loss. “You give up that many runs,” he admitted, “you don’t really give your team a good chance.”

The Padres insisted there was no intent, with Manny Machado even throwing cold water on any brewing conspiracy.

“They got way more superstars over there if we want to hit somebody,” Machado quipped. “They’ve got some big dogs over there we could hit. This game is crazy, right, this rivalry. It’s back and forth.”

Manager Dave Roberts didn’t believe Cease threw at Pages on purpose either, suggesting frustration — not retaliation — fueled Pages’ glare. “It just never feels good to get hit on the arm by 100 [mph],” Roberts said. “I think Andy was just more frustrated. It got diffused quickly.”

With the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants all locked in a tight NL West race, every inning — and every pitch — matters. Monday’s standoff was a reminder that October intensity might be arriving early.