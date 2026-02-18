The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin Opening Day 2026 without one of their most electric bullpen arms. The Dodgers confirmed that reliever Brusdar Graterol will not be ready to start the season as he continues recovery from right shoulder labrum surgery that sidelined him for all of 2025.

Graterol underwent surgery in November 2024 following the Dodgers’ World Series run. The procedure cost him the entire 2025 campaign, extending his absence from Major League action to roughly 17 months. While optimism surrounded his progress entering camp, the latest injury update on Graterol signals a more cautious timeline.

Manager Dave Roberts has emphasized patience throughout the process. The Dodgers bullpen remains deep, but Roberts made it clear the organization will not rush the flamethrowing right-hander back to the mound simply to meet an Opening Day target.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya shared the following update on Graterol on Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with Roberts at Camelback Ranch.

“Brusdar Graterol won’t be ready to start the season, Dave Roberts said. Not much of a surprise at this point. The velocity ticked up last time he threw off a mound, but the Dodgers will continue to take things slow with him.”

The update reinforces the club’s cautious approach. While Graterol’s velocity has recently improved during mound sessions, the Dodgers are prioritizing long-term health over accelerating his return. Labrum recoveries can be unpredictable, particularly for a power pitcher whose success depends on elite arm speed and heavy sink.

Without Graterol, the bullpen will lean on Edwin Diaz, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Alex Vesia in high-leverage roles. The depth remains formidable, but the 27-year-old's ground-ball dominance and triple-digit fastball provide a unique late-inning weapon when healthy.

The timing also carries contractual implications. Graterol enters his final arbitration year at $2.8 million before reaching free agency after the 2026 season. A strong midseason return could stabilize both the Dodgers’ bullpen outlook and his long-term market value.

For now, Opening Day will arrive without him, and the Dodgers will continue exercising patience.