Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol did not pitch in 2025 due to a shoulder injury. Graterol is expected to play a role in 2026 as the Dodgers look for a third consecutive championship, but LA is proceeding with caution in spring training. Manager Dave Roberts recently revealed that the team will implement a “slow play” approach with Graterol as he builds up in spring training, per Jack Harris of The California Post.

It remains to be seen if Graterol will be ready for Opening Day. Either way, the primary goal is to have Graterol ready for another World Series run. Having him available in October will be crucial.

Brusdar Graterol hoping to make impact in 2026 with Dodgers

The Dodgers added Graterol in 2020 after the pitcher made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. While he has been limited by injuries at times, Graterol has impressed while on the mound. For his career, the right-handed pitcher has recorded a 2.78 ERA. In 2023 — his most recent full season in the big leagues — Graterol turned in a stellar 1.20 ERA across 68 appearances.

The Dodgers certainly have enough depth on the roster to proceed with extreme patience when it comes to Graterol's potential return. There is no reason to rush him back. With that being said, Graterol could make his return sooner rather than later if he avoids any setbacks.

It will be a situation to closely monitor throughout the spring. The Dodgers will provide updates on Brusdar Graterol's status as they are made available.