The Los Angeles Dodgers earned an 8-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, clinching a National League Wild Card Series victory as a result. Roki Sasaki entered the game in the 9th inning to shut the door. Although it technically was not a save opportunity — as the Dodgers held a four-run lead — Sasaki struck out two hitters and did not allow a hit or run en route to the Dodgers' win. Tanner Scott — who has struggled as the closer in 2025 — shared an assessment of Sasaki after the game, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Gross,” Scott said. “That guy is gross.”

For those that don't know, the word “gross” is a massive compliment for pitchers in the sport of baseball. It means they are extremely difficult for batters to hit against.

The Dodgers' win was pivotal as LA is set to head to the National League Division Series. LA's offense is playing well and the starting rotation is good enough to get the job done — especially with Shohei Ohtani ready to lead the way in the NLDS. The bullpen remains a question mark, however.

Sasaki may be used in closing opportunities. Clayton Kershaw — who will likely re-join the roster for the NLDS after not being part of the Wild Card roster — could potentially earn closing chances. Scott, despite his struggles, remains a candidate as well.

Dave Roberts has options. The idea that Kershaw and Sasaki would be bullpen options in the playoffs would have probably seemed rather preposterous before the season. Yet, here we are in October, and that seems to be the scenario — unless Kershaw ends up drawing a start.

The good news for the Dodgers is that they have depth — which means they have various options. The bullpen has not performed up to expectations, but LA's depth could make the difference in the postseason.