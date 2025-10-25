The Los Angeles Dodgers boast too much talent and experience to fret over one World Series loss, especially given how dominant they have been this postseason, but manager Dave Roberts cannot get too complacent against an obviously fierce Toronto Blue Jays club. There is one player who is lumbering through October, and if he does not break out of his slump quick, there may be some tough decisions to make.

Andy Pages is only 3-for-39 with one extra-base hit and 11 strikeouts during the 2025 MLB playoffs. The 24-year-old outfielder's regular season contributions generated plenty of praise, but he is not getting the job done offensively in high-stakes competition. Following an 0-for-4 showing (two strikeouts) in LA's 11-4 defeat in Game 1 of the World Series, Roberts is making it clear why Pages remains in the lineup amid his brutal stretch. He also shared what he expects from the young Cuban.

“What I need from him is to have quality at-bats, to be able to get on base, to win 3-2 pitches,” the two-time title-winning skipper told the media, per Dodger Blue's Matthew Moreno. “He's playing very sound defense, which is a big part of why he's in there.”

Can Dodgers' Andy Pages be an X-factor vs. Blue Jays?

Pages indeed sports a reliable glove, recording eight defensive runs saved and 10 outs above average, according to FanGraphs. Dependable fielding is vital at this time of the year, but Los Angeles also needs a balanced lineup to compete against the Blue Jays' tenacious offense. Pages proved he possesses the necessary firepower to become an every-day presence on this team, batting .272 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs in 156 games.

Roberts is clearly maintaining his trust in the right-handed hitter, but limitless leeway is not guaranteed in the World Series. Andy Pages is not the only LA player who has weathered struggles in the playoffs — Freddie Freeman is batting only .214 — but fair or not, fans are bound to wonder if youth and inexperience are playing a factor in his dry spell.

Pages did not take a swing in last year's World Series, so this clash with Toronto is his chance to get a taste of championship glory. He and the Dodgers will try to rebound from a humbling Game 1 when the action resumes on Saturday night. Game 2 begins at approximately 8 p.m. ET.