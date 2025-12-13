The Golden State Warriors have relied on star guard Stephen Curry for offense for a long time. Curry has in turn given them that offense, time and time again. The Warriors star has now passed Michael Jordan on a very special list.

Curry now has scored at least 35 points in 94 games after turning the age of 30. He passed Jordan, who accomplished that feat in 93 games. Those stats are according to StatMuse.

Players with the MOST 35-point games after turning 30: 🔸94 — Steph Curry

🔸93 — Michael Jordan (via @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/VVVIxW9hUG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Friday night, the Warriors sharpshooter poured in 39 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota toppled Golden State by a 127-120 score. With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 13-13 on the season.

Curry made six three-point shots in the game. This season, the Warriors veteran is averaging 28.5 points per game. He has once again been averaging more than 30 minutes per game.

The Warriors played short-handed in the game as veteran Draymond Green was out.

Stephen Curry continues his dominance for the Warriors

Article Continues Below

Curry has been one of the best guards in the NBA for years. He continues to post some impressive numbers for his Golden State team, despite his age. This season he is shooting better than 47 percent from the floor.

Golden State is not as dominant this season as they have been in the past. The Warriors are now just .500 on the season, and need to find wins quickly in order to return to the postseason. Golden State has won two of their last three contests.

Curry got the scoring going for his team on Friday night. The Warriors veteran made his first three-shots, after missing the last several games with an injury. Curry has been dealing with issues with his quadriceps.

“I felt pretty good to start, and normal like in the middle of the game,” Curry said afterward to the press about his health. “It was a good first game back, just to get my lungs back and feel like myself.”

Warriors fans hope that Curry can continue that momentum. Golden State next takes on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.