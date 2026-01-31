The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the final stretch before spring training with health questions still surrounding key contributors, and Tommy Edman’s recovery has emerged as an early focal point as roster planning begins to take shape.

The Dodgers utility man addressed his offseason rehab plan as pitchers and catchers prepare to report in mid-February. Edman underwent right ankle surgery this offseason, and the procedure proved more extensive than originally expected. He revealed that the operation addressed both ligament damage and bone spurs, which added complexity to his initial recovery timeline.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) following a recent media availability to share Edman's comments, expressing both the nature of the surgery and the prudent approach he plans to take to get back on the diamond in 2026.

Tommy Edman said his offseason surgery addressed ligament damage in that right ankle as well as some bone spurs. Will be a more gradual build-up this spring. Edman said Opening Day remains a possibility. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 31, 2026

The recovery timeline now places greater emphasis on flexibility, in-depth evaluation, and contingency planning as the club maps out early-season roles.

Article Continues Below

The two-time World Series champion explained that his return will follow a carefully managed progression rather than an accelerated push back to full baseball activity. Ligament repair typically requires measured workload increases, and the Dodgers have shown no interest in rushing the process as camp approaches.

That uncertainty carries real roster implications. Edman provides valuable versatility, capable of playing second base and center field while offering switch-hitting balance at the top of the lineup. If his recovery extends into the regular season, the Dodgers may rely more heavily on internal depth early, particularly in the middle infield and outfield mix.

The club has not set a firm timetable for Edman’s return, and his Opening Day status remains unresolved. His rehab will continue throughout spring training, with adjustments based on daily progress and medical evaluations.

For the Dodgers, the update reinforces a familiar approach. Los Angeles continues to balance championship expectations with protecting long-term contributors, even if that patience leads to early-season lineup adjustments.