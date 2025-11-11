After struggling through a regular season filled with incredible highlights and unfortunate injury setbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman/center fielder Tommy Edman is nipping his ankle issues in the bud once and for all with an offseason surgery.

Speaking to reporters about his utility man at the MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes revealed the timeline for Edman's surgery and when fans can expect to see him on the field again, as reported by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Tommy Edman is having surgery on his right ankle next week, Brandon Gomes said,” Ardaya wrote. “Still expected to be ready around start of spring training. “

Article Continues Below

Initially acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at last year's trade deadline, “Tommy Tanks” was a key part of the Dodgers' World Series victory in 2024, winning the NLCS MVP before making some key plays against the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic. While he was limited to just 97 regular season games in 2025 and had to stick mainly to the infield in the playoffs to avoid any setbacks with his ankle, in the end, when Edman's number was called, he delivered more often than not.

With surgery set for mid-November and a return expected around the start of spring training next year, the Dodgers might just have a healthy Edman back in time for opening day, when they will begin the march toward MLB's first three-peat since the New York Yankees in 2000. If Edman is back to full strength, LA's case for World Series history will only grow stronger.