In the top of the ninth inning of Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, Tommy Edman made a game-saving defensive play. With the score tied 5–5, and tension high at Dodger Stadium, he threw out the go-ahead run at third for the second out of the inning, keeping the game tied.

With a runner on first and one out, a popup floated into shallow right field. The veteran infielder broke hard toward the foul line, slid on the edge of the outfield grass, and made the catch just above the turf. In one motion, he popped up and fired a one-hop strike to third, nailing the go-ahead runner for the second out of the inning.

MLB later shared the highlight on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing the full sequence — Edman’s full-speed slide, the quick transfer, and the perfect throw that preserved the tie in the ninth.

“3-4-5

TOMMY EDMAN MAKES AN UNREAL PLAY! #WORLDSERIES”

The crowd at Chavez Ravine exploded. Instead of runners on the corners with one out, the Dodgers had two outs and the threat erased.

The momentum swing was instant. The Dodgers’ dugout erupted as teammates met Edman near the baseline, fired up after a defensive sequence that flipped the inning and ignited the home crowd.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi weighed in on social media as well, putting the defensive brilliance of Edman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into perspective during a wild Game 3.

“Not sure I’ve ever seen a #WorldSeries game with 2 throws from the right side of the infield like Vlad & Edman.

Epic night of baseball.”

Now in the bottom of the 12th, the game remains tied 5–5. But Edman’s play in the ninth remains the defining moment so far — a heads-up, high-pressure sequence that might be remembered as the turning point of the World Series if the Dodgers find a way to take this one.