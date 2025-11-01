After becoming the first pitcher since 2001 to throw back-to-back complete games in a postseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto only made it through six innings on Friday. With the season on the line, the Los Angeles Dodgers asked their bullpen to preserve a 3-1 lead in a must-win Game 6.

LA’s relievers were fairly well-rested after an off day following Game 5 as the World Series shifted back to Canada. So Game 3 starter Tyler Glasnow didn’t believe he’d factor into the Dodgers’ relief plans. But Dave Roberts ultimately called on Glasnow to get the team out of a tight spot. And despite the unexpected outing, the 10th-year veteran delivered.

“I’m not gonna lie, I didn't really think I was gonna get in there,” Glasnow said after the Game 6 victory, per SportsNet LA. “But I think as the game got a little bit sticky at the end, I was like, alright, there’s a real chance I’ll get in the game.”

Tyler Glasnow earns 1st-career save in must-win Game 6

Following Yamamoto’s departure after 96 pitches, Roberts turned to Justin Wrobleski in the seventh inning. The second-year lefty worked his third straight scoreless appearance against Toronto on Friday.

Roberts skipped Blake Treinen and went straight to newly anointed closer Roki Sasaki in the eighth inning. The rookie starter-turned-reliever last pitched on Monday and the Dodgers hoped he could pull off a two-inning save on four-days rest.

Sasaki escaped the eighth, working around a leadoff single and a walk. But he ran into trouble again in the ninth inning. After Alejandro Kirk was hit by a pitch Addison Barger hammered a ground-rule double. The Dodgers were fortunate that the ball got wedged under the wall in left center. The dead ball ruling prevented a run from scoring.

However, with the tying run at second base and no outs, Roberts tabbed Glasnow to work out of the jam. If he failed, the Dodgers would be eliminated. But the All-Star righty kept LA’s World Series hopes alive. Glasnow induced a pop up for the first out. He then got Andres Gimenez to line into a wild, game-ending 7-4 double play.

With just three pitches, Glasnow earned his first-career save and helped the Dodgers force a decisive Game 7 Saturday. “It’s pretty wild. I still haven’t really processed it either. Going out to be able to get a save in the World Series is pretty wild.”