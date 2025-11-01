The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their season alive with a wild Game 6 win Friday. The Toronto Blue Jays got to LA’s bullpen when Yoshinobu Yamamoto was pulled in the sixth inning. Trailing 3-1, Toronto appeared to have something going with the tying run at second and no outs in the ninth inning.

However, the Dodgers’ tenuous situation was actually a best-case scenario for the team. An Addison Barger extra-base blast should have scored pinch-runner Myles Straw from first base, cutting the lead to 3-2. Instead, Straw was sent back to third as Barger’s hit was ruled a dead ball.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider couldn’t believe what was happening as the peculiar play developed. “Been here a long time. Haven’t seen a ball get lodged ever. Put a great swing on that pitch. Didn’t bounce our way there,” Schneider said after the Game 6 loss.

Blue Jays can’t believe Addison Barger’s rare ground-rule double

Barger’s shot landed at the base of the wall in left center and got stuck between the warning track dirt and the wall’s padding.

Ninth-inning center field defensive replacement Justin Dean immediately threw his arms up, indicating the ball was not playable. As he gestured to the umpires, Straw was chugging around third.

Had Barger’s blast traveled a couple inches longer or shorter, the Blue Jays would have made it a one-run game. But landing where it did, umpires deemed it a dead ball. And Barger had to settle for a ground-rule double. Straw went back to third and the Dodgers still led 3-1.

Still, the Blue Jays were set up with runners on second and third with no outs. And the hit chased Roki Sasaki from the game as Dave Roberts called on Tyler Glasnow to replace the nascent closer.

While Toronto brought the winning run to the plate, Glasnow shut the rally down. The veteran hurler got Ernie Clement to pop up before inducing an unusual game-ending 7-4 double play. Andres Gimenez hit a soft liner to shallow left field. Kike Hernandez made the grab and doubled up Barger at second base.

The Dodgers won the do-or-die Game 6. Now the teams will meet for a winner-take-all series finale on Saturday. Despite the loss, Schneider is pumped for a Game 7 in Toronto, asking “What the hell else could you want?”