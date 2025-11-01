Fans had high praises for Tyler Glasnow after his clutch closing moment in Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Glasnow entered the game in the final inning. Los Angeles led 3-1 as the team needed to deny a rally from Toronto to force Game 7. Fortunately for the away side, they got their wish as Glasnow stopped the Blue Jays with just three pitches during his time on the mound.

Game 6 ends in a double play for the ages! Game 7. Dodgers vs Blue Jays. TOMORROW 👏pic.twitter.com/sPhmcZop5J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans immediately came in droves to react to Glasnow's performance, expressing amazement towards his clutch form in a crucial game. Here are some of their reactions.

“Tyler Glasnow had never recorded a save in his career. He just escaped a 2nd-and-3rd, no-outs jam on THREE PITCHES to earn his first 🔥,” one fan said.

“Tyler Glasnow came into a second and third no outs jam with the winning run at the plate. He needed 3 pitches to record 3 outs and send the Dodgers to a Game 7. What a performance from the Santa Clarita native (with some help from Kiké Hernandez),” another remarked.

“Tyler Glasnow just sent us to game 7 with only 3 pitches,” one commented.

“3 pitches. 3 outs. Forget calling him Cillian Murphy, Tyler Glasnow will forever be known as Baseball Jesus. Game 7 here we go. Added bonus, Glasnow is completely available for anything in Game 7,” one replied.

“Idk if I miss anyone as much as I miss Tyler Glasnow. World Series on the line. Glasnow delivers,” a fan said.

How Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers played against Blue Jays

It was a huge save for Tyler Glasnow to get as the Dodgers live to see one last game in the World Series against the Blue Jays.

Both teams scored all of their runs in the third inning. Los Angeles got on the board with Will Smith and Mookie Betts landing huge hits in the frame. George Springer was Toronto's lone scorer with an RBI single.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started on the mound as he lasted six innings. He struck out six batters while conceding five hits and one run. Glasnow earned the save as he'll maintain his presence in the bullpen rotation for Game 7.

The Dodgers will fight for the right to repeat as World Series champions in Game 7 against the Blue Jays. The contest will take place on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.