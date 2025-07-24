When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired and then extended Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays, he was supposed to be a major addition to their pitching arsenal.

A certified big game pitcher who was wasting his prime on a middle-of-the-road Rays squad, Glasnow became an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024 but has struggled to actually stay on the mound to pitch at such a high level, missing the playoffs last season and much of the campaign so far in 2025.

And yet, with three starts under his belt since returning from IL, Glasnow has once again recaptured his vintage form, throwing 12 Ks in an impressive seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Asked how it felt to play at such a high level at the end of the game, Glasnow broke down the process and how he's been able to throw like his vintage self once more.

“Yeah, I'd say everything was working. I think not falling into too many predictable patterns and then kind of switching it up later in the game,” Glasnow explained. “But physically and stuff-wise, it felt great. Just attacking them.”

Deploying his full arsenal against a Twins lineup that barely had an answer for him, Glasnow was asked if he came into the game looking to show off all of his pitches, or if he was instead letting the game play out as it did. For the veteran pitcher, it was the latter, even if he got a little help from Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing.

“Yeah, I think it was kind of just dependent on feel. Like in the beginning, it changed up a little bit towards the end,” Glasnow explained. “But, yeah, just I think it kind of, as it was going on, certain pitches felt better. Curveball started getting sharp towards the end, so I was kind of just expanding that a lot more. Dalton did a great job. We got into a nice rhythm, so it was good.”

Does Glasnow expect to go into the seventh inning on the regular for the Dodgers moving forward, finally giving a bullpen that has been hammered as of late some support? Glasnow wouldn't commit either way, noting only that he takes each start an inning at a time.

“Not a ton. I think you just try to take it one inning at a time,” Glasnow said. “It was one of those days it felt good, and I was happy to go out for the 7th. Yeah, I wasn't thinking too differently or anything like that.”