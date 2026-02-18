Fans eagerly await season three of Shohei Ohtani in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Ohtani has become everything L.A. envisioned when the Dodgers signed him for $700 million in Dec. 2023. He's such a big draw for the MLB that even Dodgers fans have traveled to Arizona to watch him in Cactus League action.

But how much will Ohtani play in MLB Spring Training? Furthermore, will he take to the mound?

The versatile Ohtani is indeed warming up on the hill. This sparked an update from Dodgers insider for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya on Wednesday regarding the spring plan for Ohtani.

“Shohei Ohtani will likely DH the Dodgers’ first two Cactus League games, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Ardaya added what the plan is for another notable Dodgers star on the hill.

“Current plan is for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to pitch one of those two games,” Ardaya said.

Anticipation grows for Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers' 2026 season

Fans wondered if Ohtani came to Arizona with rust in tow.

Ohtani got to celebrate his second World Series title since joining the boys in blue. Many still wondered how much rest he took during the offseason and if “rust” would surface.

That doesn't look like the case per Ardaya on Tuesday — revealing the right-handed Ohtani topped 98 miles per hour.

Shohei Ohtani hit 98 mph today in live BP. https://t.co/EMTUWRKtoZ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 17, 2026

This version of Ohtani becomes huge for a team gunning for an unprecedented third straight WS title. The Dodgers had never won consecutive titles until last season — even when the franchise was in Brooklyn.