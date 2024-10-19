After a spectacular Game 1 outing, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty looked to be an imposing matchup with the New York Mets facing elimination in Game 5. However, the former Detroit Tiger got shelled for eight runs in just three innings in the 12-6 loss.

Flaherty's stuff was much better in Game 1, according to MLB Network's Dan Plesac.

Expand Tweet

“He was a completely different guy. Game 1, he threw seven scoreless innings. His ball had a lot of life on it…There's a big difference 90 and 94 [miles-per-hour], and I think he paid the price for that,” Plesac explained. “So what happens? You're like ‘Okay, well he should've had a good slider.' Well, think about it. If you don't have arm speed throwing 94 to 96, you're not gonna have the same arm speed throwing your slider.”

Flaherty's lack of arm speed in Game 5 took heat off of his fastball and break off of his slider, as mechanical changes affect every pitch.

“They marry each other together, right? If you've got a quick arm, you're gonna have a better slider,” Plesac continued. “It's gonna have more break, it's gonna be more steep, you're gonna have better velo. It was a different Flaherty from Game 1 to the game at Citi Field, and it was just a different guy.”

Despite Flaherty's nightmarish appearance, the Dodgers still own a commanding 3-2 lead as they prepare to host the Mets for Game 6 on Sunday. Assuming Los Angeles does advance to the World Series, though, it can ill-afford another bad day from the right-hander, as its decimated pitching staff doesn't have the depth to compensate.

Will Flaherty bounce back in a potential World Series?

Jack Flaherty holds championship keys for Dodgers

With big names like Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Glasnow all injured, Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are a crucial one-two punch as Los Angeles rolls through October. Flaherty, though, has a chance to bring a ring to his childhood team, adding a subplot to his journey this year.

One narrative that's come up as the Burbank, California native has struggled to the tune of a 4.91 ERA this postseason is that he may feel extra pressure to deliver for the Dodgers because he's from the area. However, Flaherty is tired of the notion, via Sports Illustrated's Patrick Andres.

“I don’t think me being—growing up here—has any addition to being frustrated,” Flaherty said. “I understand that this has been a whole story and everything. But like, there’s no added frustration because I grew up here. I’d be pissed off no matter where I was playing. So, kind of tired of that.”

Flaherty will get another shot to win over the home crowd in the World Series, should Los Angeles advance.