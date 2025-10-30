On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind three games to two in their World Series matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays with a blowout home loss in Game 5. The Dodgers now head back on the road to Canada needing to win two straight games in a hostile environment in order to defend their World Series title from a year ago.

The Dodgers have been without left hander Alex Vesia for this series due to an undisclosed family matter, and the team's relievers have figured out a special way of keeping their teammate with them in spirit through the World Series by having Vesia's number, 51, embroidered on their hats.

“Dating back to while we were still in Toronto, we had tried to think of many ways to show our love and support for him and his family. … Just acknowledging that we really miss them, and baseball is completely secondary to what they're going through,” said Evan Phillips.

Vesia is expected to be out for the duration of the World Series.

“He's the same guy every day, regardless of how he performs or how the team performs or what day of the week it is,” said Jack Dreyer. “He's always the same guy with the energy. That's not something that you can really measure or see on a stat sheet, but it brings a lot to the team and helps a lot. Definitely missing him, but just hoping that he and Kayla are doing OK.”

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are hoping to get back on track after losing two straight home games following an 18-inning epic earlier this week that ended with a Freddie Freeman walkoff home run.

The Dodgers will be facing elimination when they next take the field on Friday evening on the road against the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 8:00 PM ET in Toronto.