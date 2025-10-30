The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had a fun World Series, as they currently trail 3-2 against the Toronto Blue Jays. While the Dodgers are still alive, they need to win both games in Toronto to have a chance to secure their second consecutive title. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi revealed how bad it was for the Dodgers during the three games at Chavez Ravine.

“The Dodgers had the lead after 4 of the 36 complete innings over Games 3-,” Morosi wrote on X.

After scoring five runs in Game 2, the Dodgers' offense has struggled over the three games at home, combining for just nine runs over three games. Of course, their 6-5 win over the Blue Jays in Game 3 was the one game where they managed to produce much of anything. Yet, they have even struggled in that game, leaving 18 runners stranded on the basepaths. They continued that trend in Game 4, where they left seven runners stranded, and Game 5, where they stranded four.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell put the Dodgers in a hole when he allowed two straight home runs to start Game 5. Somehow, it was the first time over three games where the Jays took the lead first. But even with the Dodgers scoring first in two of these three games, they did not have the lead for long.

When the Dodgers struck first in Game 3 in the second inning, they held that lead until the fourth inning, when they allowed the Jays to score four runs. Next, the Dodgers led 1-0 in Game 4 after scoring in the second inning. They let the Jays take the lead in the third inning. Finally, Game 5 was the worst of it. The Dodgers never led at all, trailing from the start and unable to muster enough offense to mount a challenge.

If the Dodgers are to come back in this series, they need their offense to produce more. While they have taken the lead a couple of times through the series, it has not often lasted longer than two innings. If that trend continues, the Dodgers may find the uphill climb impossible and watch as the Blue Jays secure their third title in franchise history.