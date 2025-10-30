For the first time in a long time, the Los Angeles Dodgers are faced with the daunting possibility of losing the World Series. On Wednesday, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 and are down 3-2 in the series.

Now the series heads to Toronto with the Blue Jays in prime position to win it all. However, LA reporter David Vassegh remains optimistic and acts more like a player than a reporter, per AM 570 LA Sports.

“Anything can happen,” he said. “You gotta believe.”

“Anything can happen. You gotta believe.” @THEREAL_DV delivers a message before heading to Toronto 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OTOourlmtl — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

In Game 5, the Dodgers' offense largely underperformed. Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 at the plate as did Mookie Betts. Additionally, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Tommy Edman each went 0-for-3.

Altogether, the Dodgers recorded only four hits in the game. Teoscar Hernandez was 2-for-4 and Enrique Hernandez was 1-for-4 and drove in the only run for the team.

Meanwhile, Blake Snell pitched 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Additionally, he gave up six hits, five earned runs, and four walks.

The Dodgers are hoping to keep their chances of repeating as champions alive. For Game 6, manager Dave Roberts made the choice to stick with the same lineup.

Article Continues Below

It's incumbent upon the offense and bullpen to force a Game 7

Basically, it all comes down to whether the Dodgers can swing the bats. After all, they have one of the fiercest lineups in all of baseball, especially in recent memory.

When they are at their best, the combination of Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman is largely unstoppable.

Furthermore, the Dodgers need to feel secure with their bullpen. One of their relievers they need to get the most ouf of is Roki Sasaki.

So far, Sasaki has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 0.92 in the posteason. Additionally, he notched up five saves, three of which came in the Division Series.

If they can hit the ball and the bullpen seals the deal, the Dodgers are back in this thing.