Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto posted another solid outing against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Yamamoto finished his night with six innings of shutout baseball. Los Angeles would defeat the Cubs, 3-0, for their 11th win of the season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his starter following that dominant performance.

“Yoshi was very good – he set the tone by filling up the strike zone, getting swing and miss, a lot of punchouts, the [split-fingered fastball] was really good, the fastball was really good, he mixed in some curveballs when he needed to keep them off-balance,” Roberts said, per the Orange County Register.

Yamamoto allowed just two hits in six innings. The Dodgers hurler also threw heat consistently; he finished the game with nine strikeouts.

The Dodgers are now 11-4, and remain undefeated at home this campaign.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is dazzling for the Dodgers this year

Yamamoto is turning himself into the crown jewel of the Dodgers rotation. The Japanese pitcher has a 2-1 record on the season, with a 1.23 ERA.

The Los Angeles pitcher used a splitter to make mincemeat of the Cubs batters Friday.

“Last year, the catcher did call many [splitters], but I was not able to control it. So there was a tendency of falling behind,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter, per MLB.com. “But this year, I’m feeling good with the splitter, so that’s why the usage was high.”

Yamamoto is actually recovering from an injury. He hurt his rotator cuff in 2024, that left him on the injured list a good portion of the year. He returned to the team in September of last season.

That shoulder seems just fine now. Yamamoto has shown surprising control and accuracy with his throws so far on the campaign.

The Dodgers now have 10 straight home wins, going back to last year. Los Angeles next plays the Cubs again on Saturday.