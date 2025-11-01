The Los Angeles Dodgers survived a tense Game 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning 3-1 and forcing a decisive Game 7 in the 2025 World Series on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. The victory was built on another impressive start by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, stellar bullpen relief, and timely hitting from Mookie Betts and Will Smith.

Yamamoto stymied the Blue Jays over six innings of one-run ball, allowing just a George Springer RBI single in the third inning, issuing only one walk while striking out six on 96 pitches. It was his third consecutive postseason start, allowing no more than five hits, one run, and one walk while recording five or more strikeouts, an unprecedented feat in MLB history.

Across his three World Series starts, Yamamoto now owns a 1.27 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 21⅓ innings. His postseason totals for the year include 34⅔ innings pitched, the fourth-most ever in a single postseason by a Los Angeles pitcher, trailing only Orel Hershiser (1988), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), and Jerry Reuss (1981).

When asked about his approach in high-pressure situations, Yamamoto told Tom Verducci after the game via his translator:

“I trusted myself, trusted my teammates, and just wanted to do my job.”

His dependability on the mound has been a lifeline for the Dodgers, especially given the team’s scoring woes, having scored only four runs in 29 innings before a three-run second inning in Game 6. That inning, fronted by Smith and Betts’ clutch hits, provided one of Los Angeles' most impactful scoring moments in the series.

Toronto threatened in the ninth inning with runners on second and third and no outs, but Dodgers rookie Tyler Glasnow, who was a potential Game 7 starter, retired the side in just three pitches. Kike Hernandez ended the rally with a game-ending double play, throwing to Miguel Rojas to double off Addison Barger. Toronto went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position across the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to name a Game 7 starter but acknowledged Shohei Ohtani as a possibility on three days’ rest. The bullpen, including Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, and Glasnow, remains fully available after combining for three scoreless innings to close out Game 6.

Tied 3-3, Saturday’s winner-take-all Game 7 at Rogers Center will determine whether the Los Angeles win a second straight title or the Blue Jays claim their first championship since 1993.