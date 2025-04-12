The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to one of the best starts in the MLB this season, and that continued on Friday night. The Dodgers' pitching staff absolutely shut down the Chicago Cubs at Dodger stadium while the offense did just enough to get a 3-0 win.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the star of the show in this one for the Dodgers. He mowed down batter after batter in a helpless Chicago lineup, not even giving them so much of a sniff at a scoring chance for most of the night. At the end of his outing, Yamamoto had posted six shutout innings with just two hits and nine strikeouts. He also only walked one batter, so it was a clinical performance from the young star.

The Dodgers bullpen backed up Yamamoto and allowed him to come away with a comfortable win in front of the home fans. Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott threw an inning each, combining to allow zero baserunners while striking out two.

The Dodgers didn't need much offense in this one thanks to the brilliance of the pitching staff, which was on point all night. The Dodgers got three runs on a sixth-inning three-run home run by Tommy Edman, who is playing some very good baseball this season.

This was a very good win for a Dodgers team that suffered a disappointing series loss on the road against the Nationals in the nation's capital earlier in the week. They will certainly be hungry to get a couple of wins over Chicago to get back on track.

No matter how the rest of this series goes, the Dodgers are still off to a very strong start this season. Los Angeles is 11-4 on the season and is cruising toward being one of the best teams in the MLB, just like everyone expected this season. The race between the Dodgers and the Padres will be a fun one to watch this year, and more outings like this from Yamamoto will help get LA over the top.