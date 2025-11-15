The Los Angeles Dodgers should make an aggressive play for Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan this offseason. The Guardians held firm on their asking price during the July trade deadline, demanding top-tier prospect assets for their two-time All-Star outfielder. Los Angeles has the prospect depth and major league flexibility to construct a package that addresses Cleveland's roster needs while solving a potential outfield problem for the reigning National League champions.

Kwan's skill set fits perfectly into the Dodgers' lineup construction and roster philosophy. He won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award in 2025, leading Major League Baseball with 22 Defensive Runs Saved while tallying 13 outfield assists. The 28-year-old is under team control through 2027 on a manageable $4.175 million contract, making him one of the most affordable elite defenders in baseball. Kwan represents the exact type of high-contact, high-defense player who has become increasingly valuable in modern baseball.

The Perfect Dodgers Trade Package

Dodgers Receive:

OF Steven Kwan

Guardians Receive:

RHP River Ryan, RHP

RHP Kyle Hurt, RHP

OF James Outman

The Cleveland Guardians would secure River Ryan, one of the most promising pitching prospects in the Dodgers' farm system who made his MLB debut in July 2024. Ryan impressed during his limited time in the majors with an impressive 1.33 ERA across four starts with 18 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched. Kyle Hurt represents significant upside on the pitching front, a young arm with tremendous potential despite missing time due to Tommy John surgery in 2024. James Outman provides an immediate major league contributor who can play defense at multiple outfield positions while contributing at the plate.

Why This Deal Works for Both Teams

The Dodgers prioritize immediate championship contention over farm system depth. Los Angeles boasts the richest payroll in baseball at over $350 million for the 2025 season and has proven willing to spend aggressively on established talent. Adding Kwan to an already talented outfield would create one of baseball's most feared defensive units in the National League.

Kwan's two-year control window aligns perfectly with the Dodgers' championship window during the Shohei Ohtani era. The Guardians turned down a similar package from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline when the Padres couldn't afford Leo De Vries. This Dodgers proposal provides Cleveland with immediate pitching prospects rather than prospects years away from major league impact.

For Cleveland, this deal addresses the organization's desperate need for rotation help without sacrificing near-term competitiveness. River Ryan offers the type of cost-controlled, young pitching talent that builds sustainable contention for the Guardians. Kyle Hurt represents a lower-risk, high-reward lottery ticket for a franchise that needs to develop arms internally given their limited payroll. James Outman fills an outfield void while possessing both defensive versatility and a quality left-handed bat.

The Dodgers can absorb Kwan's modest salary while maintaining payroll flexibility heading into 2026. Los Angeles has sufficient pitching depth with Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin anchoring the rotation. Trading prospect arms like River Ryan and Kyle Hurt creates rotation depth while improving the major league roster immediately.

This package represents exactly what the Guardians were demanding during trade deadline talks. Cleveland receives two legitimate pitching prospects with immediate upside plus a major league contributor. The Dodgers get an elite defender who fills a potential outfield gap and remains under long-term control. Both organizations walk away from this deal satisfied, with Cleveland receiving the type of package that justifies trading their two-time All-Star and the Dodgers adding another championship-caliber piece to their National League-best roster.​