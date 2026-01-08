With the Seattle Seahawks preparing for the NFL Playoffs in the hopes of a potential championship, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could be in his last season with the franchise, as teams with open head coaching vacancies have shared interest. As the Seahawks' offensive coordinator has received requests from other teams interested, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp would share his thoughts on what makes him a quality candidate.

Though Kupp wants Kubiak to stay with Seattle as the offense has experienced success this season, he would not hesitate to say how well the coach is a leader among men.

“Guys love him,” Kupp said, according to Brady Henderson. “You want to play for guys like Clint. Humility is one thing, I think, is one of his special traits; he leans on guys, but obviously, he's a very smart ball Coach. Understands a lot about this game, but his humility to be able to talk to guys and maybe see, hey, there's something that I'm asking someone to do. Maybe they can't do it for some reason, maybe there's a better way to do it.”

Article Continues Below

“And his openness to be able to talk to players and coaches that he has around him, and to delegate and be able to grab everyone's best traits and bring them all to the forefront, I think he does a great job of that,” Kupp continued. “So, yeah, I think he'll be great. Hopefully, he's here. But I guess I also, I mean, you want everyone to be able to ascend and go do whatever they want to do, so, but he'll be great wherever he is.”

At least five of the eight teams with head coaching vacancies are reportedly interested in Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak. Cooper Kupp was asked, what would make Kubiak a good HC? Kupp doesn’t want to lose his play-caller, but … “Guys love him. You want to play for guys like Klint.” pic.twitter.com/b2oyJp6c8E — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 8, 2026

Though four teams have requested to speak with Kubiak, the coach looks to also bring some hardware to the Seahawks as the team's playoff journey starts in the divisional series, since they have a bye being the No. 1 seed in the NFC.