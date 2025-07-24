It’s the same story every trade deadline: the Dodgers are lurking. This time, it’s Cleveland Guardians flamethrower Emmanuel Clase who’s being linked to Los Angeles, and the fit is as obvious as it is tantalizing. According to former GM and MLB insider Jim Duquette, “You know who has Clase written all over them? Dodgers.” The Guardians' two-time All-Star closer is reportedly on the radar of several contenders, but few teams match L.A.’s blend of urgency, resources, and need.

Though Cleveland is hovering around .500, they’re just three games out of an AL Wild Card spot. Still, the front office appears open to offers on controllable stars like Clase, whose team-friendly contract runs through 2028. The 27-year-old is making just $6.4 million in 2025, with $10 million club options for the two years after that. That kind of elite, affordable bullpen arm is almost never available — unless the Guardians get blown away.

Clase hasn’t quite matched his jaw-dropping 2024, when he led the league in saves (47) with a microscopic 0.61 ERA and finished third in AL Cy Young voting. But even with a “down” year by his standards, he’s still elite. Through 36 games in 2025, Clase owns a 3.38 ERA and 122 ERA+, while striking out more batters and maintaining a strong 2.50 FIP. The rise in WHIP (1.471) is a concern, but the underlying metrics show he’s still inducing weak contact and overpowering hitters with his triple-digit cutter-slider mix.

The Dodgers could continue to add to their already stacked roster

For a Dodgers bullpen ranked 23rd in MLB with a 3.87 ERA and plagued by inconsistency, Clase would be a massive upgrade. Free-agent signee Tanner Scott leads baseball with seven blown saves and is currently on the IL with elbow inflammation. Kirby Yates, another offseason addition, has posted a 4.45 ERA. Clase would step in as the closer, shifting Scott and others into setup roles.

Trade chatter has intensified following reports that the Dodgers have considered a package deal for both Clase and Cleveland’s Steven Kwan. A rumored return includes prospects Justin Wrobleski, Ben Casparius, Josue De Paula, and a fourth piece. De Paula, a highly touted outfield prospect ranked 25th by MLB Pipeline, would be a strong headliner, but many analysts believe L.A. would need to sweeten the pot given the youth, production, and contract control tied to both targets.

There’s also a debate within the Dodgers’ front office about whether trading for Clase is worth the cost. With Scott rebounding in June — going 7-for-7 in save chances with a 1.46 ERA — some believe L.A. could instead pursue multiple mid-tier relievers at a lower price.

Still, with mounting injuries to their pitching staff and the pressure to win now, Los Angeles may decide it’s time to go all-in. Clase would give Dave Roberts the late-game clarity he’s been missing — and possibly be the final piece in another World Series run.