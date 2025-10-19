While the Los Angeles Dodgers are still in the middle of a World Series run, with their spot in the sport's grandest game secured with a 4-0 sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, that hasn't stopped the team from being mentioned in rumors surrounding one of the top free agents in the game: Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker.

That's right, discussing what he's hearing about the market heading into the World Series, The New York Post's Jon Heyman broke down the potential market for Tucker heading into free agency, naming the Dodgers specifically as a team to watch in his sweepstakes.

“Red Sox, Phillies, and Giants could be in the mix for Tucker’s services, though none of those potential landing spots are quite as obvious fits as Los Angeles is,” Heyman wrote.

Now granted, it is pretty obvious to connect Tucker to the Dodgers, as the team has been looking for some additional star power in the offseason for some time now, especially one who might be willing to sign a short-term contract while players like Shohei Ohtani are on deferred money contracts. Tucker was a dominant force for the Houston Astros during their World Series window, and while his numbers were ever so slightly down in 2025 versus his career highs, he was still an All-Star-caliber player worthy of a huge payday.

Could the Dodgers ultimately get sniped for Tucker's services, with the Red Sox, Phillies, or even Giants offering him the kind of massive contract needed to make their offer more attractive than the one presented by Andrew Friedman? Sure, if one of those teams presented a long-term deal with twice as many years as LA's offer, it would be hard for the 28-year-old to pass up. But for now, LA has to rightfully be considered the favorite, and a World Series win would only help to strengthen that case.