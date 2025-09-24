The Los Angeles Dodgers have five games remaining before the postseason begins. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saw his bullpen surrender a tough loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. That performance introduces a lot of questions about Los Angeles' effectiveness in tight playoff games. However, Tanner Scott could get some key assistance from Roki Sasaki.

The rookie pitcher spent the majority of the season on the Dodgers' injured list thanks to a shoulder issue. Despite making his return to the lineup, Sasaki's role has changed from being a starter to coming out of the bullpen. The change is thanks to the plethora of talent Roberts has on his roster. However, having Sasaki back in the mix makes Los Angeles even more imposing.

The Japanese star broke onto the scene during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Sasaki joined the Dodgers two years later, forming an elite trio of international pitching with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Unfortunately for him, injuries derailed his first Major League Baseball season. However, MLB Insider Tom Verducci thinks he could close playoff games.

“I would not be surprised if Roki Sasaki is the closer for the Dodgers…” – Tom Verducci on #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/fkbIaDKH1r — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2025

Article Continues Below

“I think he's going to take the ball twice this week, both times in high leverage situations. I would not be surprised if Roki Sasaki is a closer for the Dodgers,” Verducci said. “Sasaki has the stuff to do it…. They're going to give this a trial run this week…”

Roberts has seen Scott be inconsistent since returning from the IL. Without him at his best, the Dodgers lack a true closer who can come into games and deliver Los Angeles wins in the postseason. Sasaki will have a couple of chances to get acclimated to his new role before the playoffs start, though. If he gets comfortable, he could become a safety blanket for his team's bullpen.

Roberts has his hands full figuring out the Dodgers' postseason strategy. However, he has the talent necessary to win back-to-back World Series. If Verducci is right, Sasaki could play a large role in determining just how close Los Angeles gets to that goal.