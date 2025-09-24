The Los Angeles Dodgers are safely in the National League playoff picture. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is still fine-tuning his postseason strategy. One piece of the puzzle is Roki Sasaki, who has missed the last few months with injury. The rookie pitcher is ready to make his return against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week. However, his role will be different this fall.

Sasaki entered his first Major League Baseball season with a lot of hype. Dodgers fans were ready to see the Japanese star come over to MLB and dominate like Yoshinobu Yamamoto did. Despite having some good moments to start his career, inconsistency haunted Sasaki's starts. Then, a shoulder injury put him on Los Angeles' injured list, where he spent the majority of the season.

Sasaki is ready to make his return, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. He is with the team in Arizona as it prepares for a three-game set with the Diamondbacks. However, he is not going to start any of the team's final six regular season games. According to Dodger Blue executive editor Matthew Moreno, the pitcher's role will come as part of Roberts' bullpen staff.

“Dodgers are likely going to activate Roki Sasaki tomorrow. He’ll pitch out of the bullpen in a TBD role,” Moreno said. “Brock Stewart is “day-to-day” right now, Dave Roberts said. Sounds like there’s a health factor impacting him.”

The Dodgers celebrated the final home start of Clayton Kershaw's last regular season. However, he and Sasaki figure to play a large role in Los Angeles playoff strategy. Roberts could use both as a bulk reliever, putting them in earlier in games if the starter is struggling. For now, though, the Dodgers hope to see Sasaki come back this week and be effective with his opportunities.

Having Sasaki back healthy before the playoffs is massive. If he can return to his former glory, he could play a significant role in a deep playoff run.