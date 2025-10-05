Shohei Ohtani revealed his comments on the opposing crowd after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in Game 1 of the NL Divisional Series on Saturday night.

Los Angeles had a solid 2025 regular season, finishing with a 93-69 record. They had the third-best record in the National League, clinching a playoff spot. They beat the Cincinnati Reds in two games throughout the Wild Card round, advancing to the NLDS to face the Phillies.

Ohtani and the Dodgers were up to the task, stunning Philadelphia on their home field. This presents tension for the home crowd, having frustration towards their team for losing while booing the opposing squad.

Ohtani reflected on the win after the game, per media outlet Dodgers Nation. The star pitcher and hitter enjoyed the atmosphere he got from the crowd, looking forward to how things go for the remainder of the series.

“I was able to enjoy the atmosphere and that was the direction I took… I definitely enjoyed the time after and prior the bullpen,” Ohtani said.

How Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers played against Phillies

It was a big win for Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers to get, stealing home-field advantage from the Phillies.

Philadelphia held a 3-0 lead after scoring in the second inning. They had the momentum throughout five frames until Los Angeles fired back. Enrique Hernandez opened the scoring with a 2-RBI double to left field in the sixth inning, while Teoscar Hernandez fired a three-run homer to right-center field that ended up being the fatal blow to the Phillies' chances of winning Game 1.

The Dodgers' bullpen did an excellent job at keeping the Phillies' offense silent for the last six innings. They only conceded five hits after 31 at-bats, showing how big they stepped up in the series opener. Ohtani earned the win after being on the mound for six frames, striking out nine batters while conceding three hits and three runs. Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki obtained the save.

The Dodgers will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Phillies in Game 2. The contest will take place on Oct. 6 at 6:08 p.m. ET.