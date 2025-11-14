The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again World Series champions. And they have two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to thank for a lot of their success. Ohtani has further cemented himself as the best player in baseball since joining the Dodgers. His efforts in 2025 certainly did not go unnoticed, either.

Ohtani has won the National League MVP award, as announced on MLB Network. This is the second straight season in which he's won the award. The Los Angeles star has actually won three straight MVPs. He won the American League honor in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels. This is his fourth MVP award overall, also having won the AL MVP in 2021.

3 straight MVPs, 4 total, and all of them UNANIMOUS. Shohei Ohtani is superhuman 💥 pic.twitter.com/7CjePY120c — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ohtani defeated Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber and New York Mets star Juan Soto this season. The Dodgers star slashed .282/.392/.622 with 55 home runs and 102 runs batted in. On the mound, he only pitched 47 innings as he recovered from an injury affecting his ability to pitch. He went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and nine walks in those innings.

Ohtani has turned in some of the best individual performances in baseball history. For instance, he hit three home runs and struck out 10 hitters in NLCS Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers. This performance did not count toward his MVP victory, as voting was done before the postseason. But it shows the value he brings to the diamond every game.

The Dodgers star is once again the MVP of the National League. It does not look like he is slowing down anytime soon, either. It will be intriguing to see what he can do in 2026, especially with him pitching full time once again.