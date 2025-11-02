Shohei Ohtani made unique history during Game 7 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Going into the game, both teams were even at three games apiece. Los Angeles had a 2-1 lead before Toronto took Games 4 and 5. The Dodgers refused to back down, stunning the Toronto crowd with a crucial Game 6 win on Friday.

Ohtani ended a hitless drought in Game 6 as he looked to carry over that momentum into Game 7. He got the start on the mound, which was meant to be his chance to deliver big on defense.

However, his time on the mound ended early. He lasted 2.1 innings, striking out three batters but gave up five hits and three runs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. He made up for it on offense, landing two hits in his five at-bats.

Ohtani made history with his two-way efforts, per reporter Sarah Langs. He accomplished a feat no other MLB player had since the mid-1930s.

“Shohei Ohtani is the second player in World Series history with multiple hits in a winner-take-all game he pitched in, joining 1934 Dizzy Dean,” Langs wrote.

How Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers played against Blue Jays

Article Continues Below

Fortunately for Shohei Ohtani, he can call himself a World Series champion once again as the Dodgers took down the Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings.

Toronto had control of the game in the first frames, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a three-tun homer from Bo Bichette. Despite this, Los Angeles didn't lose confidence as they rallied in the last eight innings of the game.

Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman, Max Munch, Rojas, and Will Smith made crucial plays in their at-bats. They led the comeback for the Dodgers to reclaim the throne as champions after battling through adversity all game in a hostile environment.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win as he closed out the last three innings, shutting the Blue Jays down in a huge way. During his 2.2 innings of service, he struck out one batter while only conceding one hit.

The Dodgers will enjoy the entirety of the offseason before retooling the roster to prepare for the path of a three-peat.