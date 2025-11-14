There is perhaps no bigger name in the 2026 free agency class than slugger Kyle Tucker. It didn't take long for his name to get connected to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the Dodgers may take a different approach as they build their roster. Tucker is sure to command one of the biggest contracts given. Los Angeles may be better suited to spend that money on their bullpen, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers, with $87 million coming off the books, will keep folks honest in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, but probably won't be the high bidders – instead wanting to focus on shoring up their bullpen,” Nightengale wrote.

In a lineup that already features names such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, adding Tucker to the mix would be doubling down on arguably the scariest lineup in the league. With Michael Conforto leaving they have a need for an outfielder too, making the fit stronger.

But at the same time, Los Angeles is in need of a trustable closer. Tanner Scott blew a league-high 10 saves in 2025. Tucker's contract would take a large chunk out of the Dodgers' offseason plans. Finding that high leverage reliever would become much more difficult.

Still, there's no denying what Tucker brings to the batter's box. In his lone season with the Cubs, he hit .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Tucker is on a streak of four-straight All-Star appearances. Furthermore, he's a career .273 hitter with 147 home runs, 490 RBIs and 119 stolen bases.

Until Tucker puts pen to paper, the Dodgers will be considered in the mix. But their bullpen needs may outweigh the idea of adding another superstar hitter to the lineup.