The Chicago Cubs enter the 2025 MLB offseason with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer offering a blunt assessment of the club’s 2025 campaign and what lies ahead. Speaking at the annual GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Hoyer didn’t shy away from linking the Cubs’ offensive success directly to the impact of Kyle Tucker, whose performance defined the highs and lows of their season.

In a report by FanSided’s Robert Murray covering early offseason discussions, Hoyer’s remarks about Tucker stood out for their candor and clarity. His evaluation of the star outfielder’s impact left little doubt about how much his performance drove the team’s success.

“When we were at our best, he was at his best. We had a great offense in the first half of the season. Kyle was leading the charge. That wasn’t an accident. As he struggled, we struggled a little bit. That’s the nature of it. We have a great player that’s getting on base at a great clip and driving in runs. It makes a huge difference. That’s something that we’ve noted.”

Article Continues Below

Hoyer’s remarks echoed what much of baseball saw throughout 2025 — when the 28-year-old slugger was locked in, the Cubs’ offense followed suit. Tucker hit .266 with 133 hits, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 91 runs scored in 136 games, providing steady production that anchored Chicago’s lineup. His performance was central to the Cubs’ 92-70 record and postseason berth. Still, Hoyer emphasized that while Tucker’s value is undeniable, the organization’s top priority this MLB offseason remains strengthening the pitching staff.

The Cubs plan to strengthen their rotation and bullpen after leaning heavily on the lineup for much of 2025, aiming to build greater consistency across all phases of play. Still, Hoyer’s remarks made it clear that discussions with Tucker’s camp remain active and positive. His openness reflected both respect for Tucker’s influence and recognition that the team’s offensive rhythm often starts with his bat.

As the organization looks toward 2026, the message is clear. The Cubs must either retain or replace the slugging outfielder's production, improve their pitching depth, and preserve the balance that made them competitive. It’s a calculated path shaped by Hoyer’s honesty about the star who drives their success.