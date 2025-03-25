The Los Angeles Dodgers have installed a new pitching plan in place for Shohei Ohtani. One that becomes a “long term” play as described by manager Dave Roberts on Monday.

The Dodgers' $700 million star will partake in a bullpen throwing session this coming Saturday, Roberts shared via mlb.com. This becomes Ohtani's first throwing session since Feb. 25, when the World Series champs took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani never took the mound in that 11-5 loss at Camelback Ranch during spring training.

Roberts and the Dodgers opted to halt Ohtani's pitching process. The champs wanted him to focus on hitting. But now Roberts has a new plan coming into fruition for the versatile Ohtani.

“This is a long-term play for Shohei’s well-being also,” Roberts said via mlb.com. “So making sure that we're as cautious and careful as we possibly can [be]. And, yeah, for 2025, the most important piece of this is having him be able to do both through the end of the season, through October.”

Will Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani pitch by May?

Ohtani originally looked like he would head to the hill by May. The perennial MLB All-Star eye-balled that spring month for when he wants to dish out heat. Roberts himself sounded open to placing Ohtani in the pitching rotation by that time.

Roberts, however, believes he'll now gain a stronger idea of when he can insert Ohtani into the mound lineup. He wants to approach Ohtani's shoulder rehab with the attitude of making him available late in the season.

Ohtani suffered a torn left labrum during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. He still watched his Dodgers roll to the 4-1 series win over the Yanks. Roberts and the Dodgers have taken a cautious route with trusting Ohtani's arm. Ohtani hasn't pitched in a regular season game since Aug. 23, 2023.

“Given what he’s gone through, keeping his arm going, I think that's kind of fair,” Roberts said. “But I don't know what that looks like as far as leadership. I'm not going to try to prognosticate, but I think that it's a fair take.”

Ohtani pounded a widely-debated home run during the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. Fans of the Dodgers will eagerly await when Ohtani can set foot on the mound.