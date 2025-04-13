Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages turned to his right hand and vertical jump to trend online. Denying four points on the Chicago Cubs in the process.

Roki Sasaki watched Michael Busch smack his four-seam fastball toward center field. The Dodgers rookie observed the ball floating towards the blue wall at Chavez Ravine. Pages was Sasaki's only hope to prevent the baseball scaling over the wall.

He leaped high enough to pull off the epic catch during the top of the third inning. Pages pulled off the “Grand Slam Robbery” coined by Fox Sports MLB.

GRAND SLAM ROBBERY BY ANDY PAGES! 😱 (via @SportsNetLA)pic.twitter.com/rog6ZHgOLn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pages ensured the Dodgers kept “zero” next to the Cubs' scoring runs during the third. He then became a popular, tending topic on social media after executing the crucial catch.

Reactions erupt for Andy Pages' epic Dodgers robbery of Cubs

Pages sparked lots of social media reactions for preventing a 5-0 deficit at Dodgers Stadium.

“Andy. Pages. Wow,” the Dodgers' X account posted online.

Dodgers nation became another that felt the magnitude of Pages' grab.

“Insane catch from Andy Pages at the wall. This could’ve been very, very scary for Roki Sasaki and the Dodgers,” the account posted as their reaction.

Another fan joked what Pages really did.

“If you bet on the Cubs.. Andy Pages just ruined your Saturday night,” the fan shared.

Lastly, Dodgers Nation reporter Doug McKain revealed the magnitude of Pages' Grand Slam denial.

“This flyout by Michael Busch had a .790 xBA and would've at least scored two and possibly cleared the bases. Saves the Dodgers and Roki,” McKain said.

The young outfielder has steadily grown his last two seasons. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts first made the call to promote Pages in April 2024. Pages arrived to L.A. as the No. 94 overall MLB prospect for '24. He delivered 100 hits and scored 65 runs for the World Series champs.

The native of Cuba has smacked seven hits while scoring five runs through 14 games so far in 2025. The Havana native is only 24, and showing his potential during his short time with the franchise.