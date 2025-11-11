The Los Angeles Dodgers stand at a crossroads this offseason. After capturing back-to-back World Series championships, the organization cannot afford complacency. With Pete Alonso now in free agency and actively seeking a long-term deal after opting out of his Mets contract, the Dodgers have a golden opportunity to fortify their lineup with one of baseball's most prolific power hitters. The perfect contract for Alonso would be a seven-year, $210 million deal with strategic bonuses and flexibility clauses that make financial sense for both sides.

The Perfect Contract Structure for Pete Alonso

The Dodgers must construct an offer that acknowledges Alonso's elite production while respecting their long-term financial commitments. A seven-year deal worth $210 million averages out to $30 million annually—matching what Alonso earned in his front-loaded Mets contract while providing the security and longevity he desperately craves.​

The framework should break down as follows: a $20 million signing bonus upfront demonstrates the Dodgers' commitment and immediate gratification for Alonso. Years one through three would pay $32 million annually, recognizing his prime years and recent stellar performance. His 2025 campaign showcased vintage Alonso, as he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 41 doubles—tying for the National League lead in doubles and demonstrating he remains an elite performer in his early thirties.​

Years four through seven would gradually decline to $28 million per year as Alonso ages into the latter stages of his contract. This structure incentivizes performance while allowing the Dodgers flexibility heading into the second half of the agreement. Additionally, the deal should include a full no-trade clause and a mutual option after year five with a $5 million buyout, providing Alonso with control over his future while granting the Dodgers an out if his production declines significantly.

Why This Offer Wins the Competition

Other contenders like the Mets, Yankees, and potentially the Cubs will surely circle back to Alonso with competitive offers. However, the Dodgers possess several advantages that elevate their proposal. Los Angeles offers a large market with passionate fans, championship infrastructure, and a track record of winning that few organizations can match. The franchise's commitment to winning—evidenced by back-to-back titles—demonstrates organizational competence that justifies a long-term investment like Alonso's desired seven-year deal.​​

The Dodgers' lineup, while already potent, would transform into a historical juggernaut with Alonso in the middle of the order. Batting alongside existing star power, Alonso would instantly become the cleanup hitter tasked with protecting younger talent while delivering consistent run production. His proven durability—having played all 162 games in back-to-back seasons—ensures the Dodgers maximize the value of his contract through consistent availability.​

Addressing Market Realities

The 2025-26 offseason will feature an active market for premium power hitters, but realistic options remain limited for clubs seeking Alonso's caliber of production. He rejected a three-year, $71 million offer from the Mets just months ago, signaling his intent to secure a lengthy pact that carries him into his late thirties. The Dodgers must act decisively with a proposal that surpasses what other organizations can reasonably offer while avoiding a bidding war that inflates the deal beyond strategic parameters.​

At thirty years old, Alonso still possesses the prowess to maintain elite production for another five to six years. His 264 career home runs place him among baseball's active leaders, and his recent improvements in hard-hit rate and exit velocity demonstrate renewed focus on quality contact. The seven-year framework positions him for potential transition to designated hitter roles in years five through seven, extending his career value while reducing durability concerns associated with aging first basemen.​

The Dodgers must position their offer as the definitive solution to Alonso's offseason quest: security, longevity, championship pedigree, and championship infrastructure. A seven-year, $210 million contract with the framework outlined above accomplishes this goal while maintaining financial responsibility. The $20 million signing bonus, escalating salaries during peak years, and declining figures in later years create a balanced agreement that acknowledges his current elite status while accounting for natural aging curves.

This contract steals Alonso from the Mets, addresses his legitimate desire for long-term certainty, and provides the Dodgers with a cornerstone power hitter capable of supporting their championship pursuits throughout the remainder of this decade. For an organization seeking to remain baseball's elite destination, landing Alonso represents not merely a free agent acquisition—it symbolizes a continued commitment to assembling the league's most complete rosters regardless of cost.