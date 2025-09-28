The New York Mets were officially eliminated from the playoffs after suffering a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the regular season finale. It's a brutal ending for a team that looked like a title contender back in June. After the tough loss, first baseman Pete Alonso made an announcement of his own.

When it rains, it pours, and it seems to be dumping on the Mets right now. Alonso, who is 30 years old, stated that he plans to opt out of his contract and enter free agency, according to ESPN. Pete Alonso declared he's leaving New York almost immediately after the club was eliminated from the playoffs.

“Breaking: Mets all-star first baseman Pete Alonso is opting out of his contract and will enter free agency, he said after New York's final game of the season.”

Article Continues Below

Pete Alonso is one of the more consistent hitters in Major League Baseball. He's been a monster of a player for the Mets since making his debut in 2019. His decision to enter free agency will give him an opportunity to play for a different franchise for the first time in his career.

This season, Alonso was as efficient as ever, finishing the 2025 campaign with a .273 batting average and .348 OBP while recording 170 hits, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs. His .273 batting average and 170 recorded hits are career highs.

MLB free agency is a ways away, but teams around the league are likely to be interested in potentially signing Pete Alonso. Especially any club searching to improve its first base situation. As for the Mets, the front office may consider trying to bring the five-time All-Star back, but they'll surely have some stiff competition.